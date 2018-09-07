Police Arrests Two Suspects Over Nail Stabbing

Published:





The police in Katsina state have arrested two men who stabbed their creditor, Auwalu Awaisu, in the throat in Dorayi, Kano State.





Auwalu had loaned one of the suspects, Aminu Manga, some amount of money and collected some documents as collateral. Last week, Aminu had called that he wanted to pay back the loan and collect his documents.





However, on getting Auwalu's home, Aminu and his accomplice attacked Auwalu with a nail, forcing it to pass through his throat. They thereafter fled with his car.

Share This