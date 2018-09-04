Police Arrests Robbery Suspects During Operation

Published:

A suspected armed robber, Hussaini Dikko, who was nabbed along with two of his accomplices, said they were caught because God allowed it.





In their words, the robbers said: “Allah has destined that we would be caught.”





Operatives of the Niger State Police Command had arrested Hussaini, Usman Diko and Usman Umar at Gufanti Fulani Camp in New Bussa Local Government Area of the state.





It was learned that the suspects were robbing residents of Wawa, New Bussa, when they were apprehended by the police.





Hussaini said that his gang fired at the policemen in order to escape arrest.





“We opened fire to scare them to enable us to take to our heels but unfortunately they wounded one of us during the exchange of gunfire and consequently arrested us.





“Allah has destined that they will catch us, so there is nothing anybody can do about it. We have accepted our fate, so let the law take its course,” he said.





The Command Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Abubakar, said the suspects confessed to the crime.





He said the operatives recovered from them one single-barrel gun and cutlasses, adding that the suspects would be charged to court after investigation.

