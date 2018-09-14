Police Arrest Two Young Men For Kidnapping And Raping 19 Year Old Girl

Published:

The Imo State Police command have arrested two young men for abducting and raping a 19-year-old girl named Debora Ginikachukwu.





The suspects are identified as Onumajuru Victor, 20, and Chibike Chikere, 25.





The young men together with three others were said to have kidnapped the victim and took her to their hideout on Wednesday, August 29, 2018.





But operatives of the Imo State police command, acting on a credible intelligence, rescued Debora and subsequently arrested the above-named suspects in possession of her handset.





According to Police, the suspects unlawfully had carnal knowledge of the victim while in captivity. They have made useful statements and are helping the Police in the investigation.

Share This