Plateau State Governor Mourns Late Director Of Press

Published:

Share This

Sun Set at Noon: Plateau state Governor Simon Lalong mourns his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Emmanuel Samuel Nanle.Plateau state Governor Simon Lalong has expressed deep sadness over the death of his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Emmanuel Samuel Nanle.Nanle, passed away Monday evening in an Indian hospital where he was receiving treatment.Lalong in a condolence message issued and signed by state Information and Communication Commissioner Yakubu Dati described the death as shocking. He said the deceased is a committed patriot who pursues his beliefs with uncommon zeal.Governor Lalong said the late DOPA was not only a close ally but a pillar of his administration as he worked consciously for the success of the Rescue administration.He recalled that the late Emmanuel Nanle braved all odds in 2014 and tirelessly worked for the success of the APC in Plateau state in the 2015 general elections.Lalong said he and his government will surely miss the deceased especially, at this time when his services are most needed.He said death though painful is the will of God and asked the family and people of the state to be comforted by the Lord Almighty.The Governor said arrangements will be made to bring back the remains of the Late Emmanuel Nanle home for a befitting burial.Meanwhile a condolence register has been opened at the Government house, Rayfield and at the Ministry of information and Communications headquarters, JD Gomwalk secretariat, Jos.Yakubu DatiCommissioner of Information & Communication, Plateau