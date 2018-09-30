Plateau State Government Relaxes Curfew 24 hours After Killings

Published:





The Plateau State Government has announced the relaxation of its dusk-to-dawn curfew in the Jos North and Jos South Local Government areas, 24 hours after its pronouncement.





The government, in a statement, on Saturday, by the state Commissioner for Information and Communication, Yakubu Dati, said the decision followed security reports on the restoration of calm in the affected areas.





He said, “The dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed by the Plateau State Government has been relaxed from 10pm to 6am. The relaxation came following security reports on the relative peace in the affected areas.





"Twenty four hours ago, a dusk-to-dawn curfew was imposed on Jos North and Jos South local government areas following disturbances within Jos and its environs which led to the imposition of the curfew.”





Also, the spokesperson for the Plateau State Police Command, DSP Mathias Tyopev, said a serious security meeting had commenced. He confirmed that the curfew had been reviewed to last from 10pm to 6am.

