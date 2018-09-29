Pilot Of Crashed Nigeria Airforce Fighter Jet Buried In Abuja

Published:

One of the three pilots who successfully ejected from a Nigeria Air Force F-7Ni aircraft that crashed yesterday, but later died, Squadron Leader Bello Mohammed Baba-Ari, was later buried by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) late yesterday.



Dignitaries at the burial included the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, Secretary to the Government of the Federation Mr. Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, and presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu.





A delegation from President Muhammadu Buhari led by the Chief of Staff yesterday visited the survivors and conveyed a message from the president wishing them quick recovery.



The CAS said a Board Of Inquiry had been set up to investigate the crash.

