Squadron Leader, Bello Mohamed Baba-Ari , is the Nigerian Air Force Pilot that died in the crash that occured in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja, yesterday September 28th.





Two NAF aircrafts practicising for the Independence day celebration, collided and crashed earlier yesterday.





Baba-Ari has since been buried according to Islamic rites. May his soul rest in peace, Amen.





