PDP’s Adeleke Wins Polling Unit In Osun Election

Published:

The candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Osun State governorship election Senator Ademola Adeleke, has won his polling unit.





Adeleke, who represents Osun West at the Nigerian Senate, polled 154 votes to defeat Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress and other candidates at the Abogunde/Sagba ward 2, unit 9 in Ede, where he comes from.





CKN News had reported earlier that Senator Adeleke got accredited and voted at 8.08am at Abogunde Ward 5, Unit 9 in Ede.





The lawmaker is challenging the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Isiaka Oyetola; Iyiola Omisore of the Social Democratic Party, Fatai Akinbade of the African Democratic Congress, and Adeoti Moshood of Action Democratic Party for the seat currently occupied by Governor Rauf Aregbesola.





Senator Adeleke had expressed optimism that he would emerge the winner of the election if the process is free and fair.





“I am very optimistic, that I am going to win this election. All the allegations levelled against me are false. They tried to make sure that I did not contest this election. I am qualified, I have all it takes,” the 58-year-old said in an interview after he voted.





Adeleke’s polling unit result:





PDP 154





APC 35





SDP 2





ADP 2





PPA 1





Void 8

