PDP Uses And Dumps Members - Uduaghan

Published:

Former Governor of Delta State Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, who recently joined the All Progressives Congress (APC), has accused the Peoples Democratic Party of never protecting its own, but only use and dump them.





The former Delta State Governor only last week dumped the PDP for the APC.





Speaking on Channels TV, Uduaghan also vowed to sack the incumbent Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa and other PDP office holders from the state come 2019 general elections.





He said: “Let me tell you something. The PDP has never protected its own. PDP can use you and whatever happens to you after, nobody cares.





“People will move from PDP to APC because the conditions in APC now favour the development of the Niger Delta. And so, we’re going to mobilise people from PDP in the south south to APC.





“If you looked at that statement, I said that agreements have been reached between the APC, that is, the Buhari government and the people of the Niger Delta, and we need to have people inside the APC to be able to push some of these agreements that have been reached. Not to start a fresh agreement.





“Oh yes. We all know. The PDP at the national is busy dealing with the issues of the National Assembly. Is there something really good of the PDP at the national?”

Share This