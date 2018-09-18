PDP To Screen Atiku, Saraki, Kwankwaso, Turaki Others Thursday

Published:





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT) panel will on Thursday meet and screen all presidential aspirants on its platform ahead of the 2019 general elections.





The 12-man panel, which is headed by Senator Walid Jibrin, is expected to first meet with the aspirants in the morning of Thursday before inviting the aspirants for the screening.





Sources within the BoT revealed on Monday that all the 13 presidential aspirants had been contacted for the screening.





The aspirants are a former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar; Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal; Governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Dankwambo; a former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso; and a former Governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa.





Others said to have been invited are President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki; a former President of the Senate, David Mark; a former Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations, Tanimu Turaki (SAN); a former Governor of Plateau State, Jona Jang; and a former Governor of Kaduna State, Ahmed Makarfi.





Others expected at the meeting are a former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido; Dr Datti Baba-Ahmed and Usifo Stanley.





CKN News gathered that the aspirants would be persuaded to have meetings among themselves and see if they could agree on a consensus candidate.





BoT chairman, Jibril told Punch that the board would meet with the aspirants. He said: “We will meet them on Thursday in Abuja, but I will not tell you the location.





"We are talking with the aspirants and I have hope that they will all work together for the progress of our party which will make us win the presidential election in 2019.”





Source: Punch

