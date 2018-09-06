PDP Sets Up States Screening And Appeal Committees

Published:

The Electoral Guidelines for Primary Elections of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stipulates interalia, “there shall be, for the purposes of the primary elections, a state Screening Committee whose duty shall, among other things, include the screening of aspirants from that State”.Similarly, there shall be a Screening Appeal Panel whose duty will be to consider appeals arising from the screening excercise.In compliance with the provisions of the Guidelines, the National Working Committee (NWC) of our great Party has approved the nomination of the following Party members for the Screening Exercises.