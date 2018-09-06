PDP Presidential Aspirant Kabiru Tanimu Turaki Returns Nomination Form

Published:

The National Organizing Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Colonel Austin Akobundu (rtd) has commended frontline Presidential Aspirant of the party, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki,SAN for running a decent campaign.He gave the commendation on Wednesday when the Director of Media and Publicity of the Kabiru Tanimu Turaki Campaign Organization, Mr. Sola Atere returned the Aspirant’s Expression of Interest and Nomination forms to the National Secretariat of the PDP in Abuja.Colonel Akobundu who said that he had been monitoring Turaki’s campaign across the country counseled presidential aspirants to avoid acrimony and mud slinging bearing in mind that they are through their campaigns expected to portray the PDP as the best alternative to rescue Nigerians from their current predicament.The National Organizing Secretary further urged them to comply with the party’s regulations guiding campaign. He reassured them that the National Working Committee under the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus will not compromise on a free, fair and transparent presidential primary.Turaki’s representative explained that, they have been responsible in their campaigns largely because both the leadership and other members of the campaign team are people of exemplary reputation in their various callings who cannot afford to lower their esteem in eyes of the public.He praised the National Chairman and other members of the National Working Committee for embarking on the positive rebranding of the party which, he said, the Kabiru Tanimu Turaki Campaign Organization has embraced fully.