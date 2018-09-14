PDP Only Exists On Twitter, Whatsapp - Keyamo

Published:

Spokesperson for the Buhari Presidential Campaign Organisation, Festus Keyamo (SAN), does not regard PDP as opposition that can stop President Muhammadu Buhari from winning the 2019 presidential election.





Keyamo was reacting to a statement issued by the spokesman for the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, who said that Buhari’s emergence as the sole presidential candidate of the APC had indicated that the ruling party was “irredeemably doomed for a crushing defeat” in the 2019 presidential election.





The lawyer said the APC was not doomed, pointing out that rather, the PDP, which he said existed only on Twitter and Whatsapp, was the one going down.





“As of today, the PDP only exists on Twitter and Whatsapp. The APC is not doomed; rather, it is the PDP that is winding up,” he said.





“The solution to a problem cannot be to go back to the people who caused the problem.”

