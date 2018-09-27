PDP Demands Cancellation Of Osun Election Re-Run, Calls Emergency NEC Meeting In Abuja

Published:

The opposition party, PDP has demanded the cancellation of the re-run gubernatorial election in Osun State.





According to a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbodiyan, 'PDP demands the cancellation of the re-run gubernatorial election in Osun State. We demand return our gubernatorial candidate, Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke, by INEC as elected winner of this election'.





He also added that, 'PDP holds emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting tomorrow, Friday, September 28, 2018. Venue: NEC Hall, Wadata Plaza, Wuse, Abuja Time: 11am All NEC members should kindly endeavour to attend'.

