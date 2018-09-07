Party Office Invasion:PDP Warns Oshiomhole, APC

Published:





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cautioned the factional National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, to rein in his party thugs, who the APC detailed to disrupt activities at the PDP National Secretariat, Abuja.





The PDP said while it can understand that the APC has been distraught over the renewed surge of Nigerians to the platform of our repositioned party of choice; which signposts their inevitable victory in the 2019 election, the ruling party’s resort to banditry and violent attack on their secretariat is a handshake taken beyond the elbow and will not be tolerated.





The whole world witnessed with dismay, how APC thugs, brandishing their party’s famished brooms and charms; armed with machetes and other dangerous weapons stormed our national secretariat which has become a beehive of activities and attacked and wounded our members and supporters before they were dispelled by security operatives.





The PDP had repeatedly warned against APC’s proclivity for violence and unprovoked attacks, but we never imagined that their desperation for power will drive them to the insanity of attacking our national secretariat.





Intelligence report available to the PDP shows that the thugs were assembled and mobilized from the National Secretariat of the APC.





We therefore charge security agencies, who also witnessed this attack, to immediately investigate this development, arrest and prosecute all individuals and officials of APC connected with the attack.





Moreover, the unleashing of thugs by the APC against our law-abiding party members and supporters, is particularly revealing of those behind some of the violent attacks on innocent Nigerians in various parts of the country.





Finally, while the PDP appreciates the overwhelming support by Nigerian's across board, our party restates the determination to dismantle all forces of intimidation and rigging machinery of the APC ahead of the 2019 general elections.

