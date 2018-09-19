Oyo State Government Seals Obasanjo Farms

Published:

The government of Oyo state has shut farms belonging to former president Olusegun Obasanjo for failure to pay the state’s Environmental Development Levy.





CKN News also learned that 15 other businesses were sealed over the aforementioned offence.





Other firms affected included Black Horse, Heinemann Educational Books, Lister Flour Mills, Evans Brother, Butterfield bakery, Chicken Republic, MRS oil and Rasmed Publicity.





The sealing of the businesses was carried out by the state’s inter-ministerial enforcement unit being coordinated by the Board of Internal Revenue.





Chairman of the board, Bicci Alli, told newsmen that the order became necessary after the failure of the companies to comply with the state tax laws’ directives.





He said that state government had served reminders on several occasions.





“We went to restrain some corporate organisations that failed to pay what is due to the Oyo State government after giving due notices, demand notices and even public notices to that effect and they failed to pay,” he said.





“So we went to those places to stop them from having access to their premises until they comply with the directive and do the right thing.”

