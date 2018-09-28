Oyetola Will Continue Aregbesola’s Good Works In Osun - APC

Published:

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has stated that the Osun governor-elect, Gboyega Oyetola, would improve on the legacies of outgoing Governor, Rauf Aregbesola.





Speaking after Thursday’s election, the spokesperson for the party in the state, Kunle Oyatomi, commended the governor for delivering good democratic dividends which had transformed the state.





The spokesperson hailed the Independent National Electoral Commission for, according to him, displaying professionalism and also the security agencies for ensuring a ‘peaceful election’.”





He also urged the people of Osun to support the incoming governor to achieve the mandate of making Osun greater than its present status.

Share This