Oyedepo Sacks Randy Registrar Over Alleged Intimacy With Students

Chancellor of Covenant University, Bishop David Oyedepo, on Thursday, sacked the registrar of Covenant University Dr. Olumuyiwa Oludayo over allegations of sexual intimacy with students.





Oyedepo, who doubles as the General Overseer of the Living Faith Church (Aka Winners Chapel), owners of Covenant University made Oludayo’s sack known during a chapel service with 100 and 200 level students of the school.





Oludayo had come under fire after a male student he framed up for sexual assault and expelled unjustly took Covenant University to court and won. The student Emmanuel Adooh, later exposed Dr Oludayo, accusing of intimidation and sexual involvement with students of the school.





CKN News had reported on Thursday that the allegation was corroborated by another student who leaked secrete screenshots of chats between Dr. Oludayo and a female student of the school, in which the registrar was trying to woo the student for sexual intimacy.





Later same Thursday, Bishop Oyedepo in his speech announced the sack of the registrar and warned students to steer clear of sex and intimacy on the school campus.





Below is an excerpt of the speech from an audio obtained by Concise News:





“When I cross out of the Covenant gate I’m referred to as the bishop of Living Faith Church. But when I cross into the gate I’m referred as the Chancellor University.





“From this day henceforth, no student, whether male or female, should be found having an intimacy ally.





“If you’re found and you’re caught, we did not apply to you, you apply to us. I say if you misbehave, you’ll be sent out with ignominy.





Caution, caution, caution, Vice Chancellor, Dean Student Affair, Registrar. Oh, we don’t have a registrar at the moment (implying that the registrar has been relieved of his duties). But I have spoken and this is law,” reels out Bishop Oyedepo to the audience.

