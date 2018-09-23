OsunDecides:Oyetayo,Adeleke In Early Lead...Final Result Expected Today

Published:

The candidates of the APC Oyetayo Isiaka and that of the PDP Ademola Adeleke are in the early lead as results of the gubernatorial election trickles in .





Both are making great showing in the core areas .





Both have won in several of the LGAs so far declared by INEC.





The candidate of the SDP Iyiola Omisore is a distanced today.





The final result will be declared by INEC today



Results from 16 LGAs declared so far shows as follows



APC 117,848



PDP 132,718



