Sunday, 23 September 2018

OsunDecides:Oyetayo,Adeleke In Early Lead...Final Result Expected Today

Published: September 23, 2018
The candidates of the APC Oyetayo Isiaka and that of the PDP Ademola Adeleke are in the early lead as results of the gubernatorial election trickles in .

Both are making great showing in the core areas .

Both have won in several of the LGAs so far declared by INEC.

The candidate of the SDP Iyiola Omisore is a distanced today.

The final result will be declared by INEC today

Results from 16 LGAs declared so far shows as follows

APC 117,848

PDP 132,718

