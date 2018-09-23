OsunDecides:Oyetayo,Adeleke In Early Lead...Final Result Expected Today

The candidates of the APC Oyetayo Isiaka and that of the PDP Ademola Adeleke are in the early lead as results of the gubernatorial election trickles in .
Both are making great showing in the core areas .
Both have won in several of the LGAs so far declared by INEC.
The candidate of the SDP Iyiola Omisore is a distanced today.
The final result will be declared by INEC today
Results from 16 LGAs declared so far shows as follows
APC 117,848
PDP 132,718
