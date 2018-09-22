OsunDecides: Voting Ends As Sorting And Counting Of Ballots Start

Published:

Voting has officially ended in the Osun State Governorship election with only those on the line at 2 pm expected to vote beyond the time.





Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are now sorting and counting the ballots at the polling units.





Residents of Osun State had started voting early across the state, with the objective of deciding who Governor Rauf Aregbesola’s successor would be.





People started turning out at polling units as early as 7 am and accreditation and voting commenced at polling stations at 8 am.





Activities at the polling units visited were peaceful with some voters and observers hailing the turnout as satisfactory.

Share This