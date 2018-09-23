OsunDecides: Stop Delaying Result, Declare It Now - Davido Tells INEC, Threaten Showdown

Published:





Nigerian popular artiste, David Adeleke, aka Davido and cousin to Peoples Democratic Party gubernatorial candidate in Osun state, Senator Ademola Adeleke has spoken over the steady release of the election results.





From the unfolding trends, PDP is coasting home to victory based on the Local Government Areas announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).





Davido, who had rigorously engaged in campaigning for his uncle took to his Twitter handle to express the worries and doubts in the delay bewildering the announcement of election result in Osogbo, the state’s capital.





His tweets reads "#OSUNDECIDES2018 The compromised @inecnigeria Official, Alao Mutiu Kolawole, that removed the results at Aiyedadde LGA to cover up INEC manipulation has been arrested by the @PoliceNG. He confessed that he was ordered to do the dirty job by her boss, Mrs Aderinoye. Thank you ”





"Even tho we are still leading please give us back out 1k votes from ayadaade thank you @inecnigeria @PoliceNG @USEmbassyAbuja”





"They are planning now to declare the election inconclusive as a result of cancellation and violence in some p u bc the margin is too close, PDP must fight this injustice. We must come out to say no to this daylight robbery !!!! @inecnigeria”





"We are not joking on this election matter this time around APC think say osun ppl be mumu. Noone can clap with one hand Ajumose ni. Let deliver ourselves from these wicked Ajeles





#osunhasrapidlyliberated# @IsiakaAdeleke1

”





No re run !! Announce winner now @inecnigeria !! Stop waiting on that call ! It won’t come ! @IsiakaAdeleke1 !





THE WORLD IS WATCHING”; Davido wrote on twitter.





The PDP Candidate is however in a clear lead.

