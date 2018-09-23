OsunDecides: PDP Supporters Storm INEC Office At Midnight As Results Are Being Awaited

Published:

Some supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stormed the head office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Osun state around 2am on Sunday, alleging that the commission is planning to rig the governorship election.





Chanting anti-government songs, the protesters vowed to lay down their lives in defence of their mandate.





They claimed that the plot to declare the result in favour of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had been concluded.





Armed security operatives at the entrance of the commission office prevented them from gaining access into the premises but the protesters kept shouting on top of their voice.





“We have it on good authority that INEC is planning to rig this election in favour of the ruling party when the PDP is clearly rigging,” Saliu Adegoke, a PDP member, said.





“We are here to resist that at all cost.”





In what could be seen as a commendation for the protesters, Senate President Bukola said he was proud of those defending “PDP’s lead” in the election.





Earlier, Kola Ologbondiyan, spokesman of the PDP, had said his party would not accept results that do not reflect the true votes cast.





The party also alleged that the APC was desperate to hijack the process, following the realisation that they have lost at the polling units.





“APC thugs, aided by security agencies, are stirring violence in Ila, Boripe Local Government Area, where they are attacking collation center, manhandling and chasing out agents of our party, in a bid to disrupt the collation of results and alter the figures, having realized that their party has lost at the polling units,” Ologbondiyan said in a statement.





“The PDP also has information that the APC unleashed similar violent mission in Ikire, Oriade Local Government. Our party also has report that the APC thugs are mobilizing to Ede to disrupt collation of results.





“The PDP states in unequivocal terms that our members and the people of Osun state remain at alert and will never allow the APC to have its way.





The PDP, in very strong terms, cautions the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to allow any body, including its staff, to in any way, alter results polled and already declared at the polling units as such is capable of attracting dire consequences for the perpetrators.”

