OsunDecides: PDP Questions IGP’s Refusal To Withdraw Aregbesola’s Security Aides

The Peoples Democratic Party has questioned the Inspector-General of Police Ibrahim Idris over the non-withdrawal of policemen attached to Governor Rauf Aregbesola ahead the Osun governorship election.





According to the PDP, IGP Idris should have stripped the Osun Governor of his security details as he did to Governor of Ekiti State Ayodele Fayose before the conduct of the Ekiti governorship election.





The National Chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus, said Aregbesola’s security aides were not removed because he is a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).





“By now, we thought that the IGP would have replaced all the policemen attached to Governor Aregbesola and the State Government House at Osogbo with new ones as he did in Ekiti State,” Secondus told Punch.





“Recall that the police also took away the security detail attached to Fayose. He was prone to attacks and all that. But what has happened to the policemen attached to Governor Aregbesola? Nothing.





“Instead of them being replaced, they have been fortified with policemen from Lagos State and neighbouring friendly states in order to manipulate the outcome of the election.





“It is unfortunate that we have a police force that has become an arm of the ruling party; a police force that is not serving the interest of all Nigerians but a clique.





“We want IGP Idris to tell Nigerians why he is applying different rules in the deployment of policemen for the conduct of elections in states being controlled by the PDP and the one under the control of the All Progressives Congress.”

