OsunDecides: INEC Says All Issues Have Been Resolved

The Independent National Electoral Commission has said that all issues earlier reported in the ongoing governorship election rerun in Osun State have been resolved.





The commission had earlier tweeted that it was worried about reports that accredited media and observers for the Osun rerun election are being arrested or prevented from operating in some polling units, promising to take it up with security agencies.





It later tweeted that “all issues of access to polling units by voters, accredited Media & Observers have since been resolved and the exercise is going on well in all the units in spite of the heavy rain in some areas.”

