Osun: US, EU, UK Observers Allege Interference And Intimidation Of Voters

Published:

The missions of the United State, the European Union, and the United Kingdom have faulted the supplementary election held in Osun State on Thursday.





According to the missions, which observed the poll, incidents noted during the process are very worrisome.





The missions said this in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, on Thursday night. “we witnessed what appeared to be incidents of interference and intimidation of voters and heard reports of harassment of party monitors, journalists and domestic observers”.





US Consul-General John Bray, who spoke on behalf of the missions, told journalists. “We are very concerned by these reports and we will be checking with stakeholders to determine the facts. We call on all stakeholders to remain calm.”





The supplementary election which held in seven polling units had commenced early with electoral materials and officials arriving early at the units. Unlike Saturday’s poll which was considered peaceful, there were several arrests, reports of intimidation and manipulation.





Some election observers said they were prevented from moving freely or gaining access to polling units, while the Independent National Electoral Commission also expressed concern about reports it received.

Share This