Osun Rerun : SDP National Chairman Distances Party From Omisore's Backing Of APC Candidate

National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Olu Falae, has distanced himself from the pronouncement made by its candidate in the Osun State governorship election, Senator Iyiola Omisore.





CKN News had reported earlier that the Senator had in a statement on Wednesday by his media aide, Jide Fakorede, told his supporters to vote any political party that believes in what the SDP stands for.





The former Osun deputy governor had said he would “not negotiate for personal gains and abandon my people”.





However, Omisore made a U-turn and agreed to work with the ruling APC ahead of Thursday’s rerun election in the southwest state.





Speaking to journalists at his residence on Wednesday, Omisore said: “We have accepted to support the APC for victory in the rerun election tomorrow and thereafter form a coalition government.”





Reacting to Omisore’s statement, Falae, who made this known during an interview with Channels TV on Wednesday, said he “was not consulted” by Omisore before the former deputy governor took the decision.





“All I want to say is that, as the National Chairman, I was not consulted. Therefore, I am not a party to his (Omisore’s) decision. That is all I intend to say; not a word more,” Falae said.

