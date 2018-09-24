Osun Re-Run: We Will Win At First Ballot – Governor Aregbesola

Published:

Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State is confident that the APC will win at the first ballot during next Thursday’s re-run election.





Aregbesola, who spoke through his Media Adviser, Mr. Sola Fasure, said:-





“We expect to win at the first ballot. We believe in the rule of law and due process and democrats, we will abide by INEC’s decision, it is okay by us. If there was no cancellation in those areas, we would have won out-rightly without the need for the rerun.





The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has rejected the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) baseless calls that the inconclusive Osun governorship election is announced in its favour. The rerun is expected to hold on Thursday, the 27th of September 2018.

