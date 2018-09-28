Osun Guber Result :Go To Court If You're Aggrieved, INEC Tells PDP

Published:

The Returning Officer in Osun State governorship election, Prof Joseph Fuwape, has asked the Peoples Democratic Party candidate to seek redress in court if he has noticed any errors in the results already announced.Fuwape, who is the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, said this when the PDP agent, Mr Dele Adeleke, raised an observation that there were errors on the results of the local government announced last Sunday.Agents of the All Progressives Congress, National Conscience Party and others also asked Adeleke to take his case to the tribunal for redress.The results of the rerun poll are still being awaited as of the time of filing this report.