Osun Election-Rerun: We Are Ready To Work With Omisore - Adeleke Family

The Adeleke family have rejected the outcome of the meeting senate president Bukola Saraki, had with SDP candidate in the Osun state governorship election, Iyiola Omisore, yesterday September 24th.





Saraki had met with Omisore and had an agreement for the governorship aspirant to join forces with the Adeleke family to ensure that PDP candidate, Ademola Adeleke, wins the rerun election slated for Thursday September 27th.





Addressing journalists at their Ede Country home today, the Secretary of Adeleke Political dynasty; Mrs Dupe Adeleke-Sanni said the family will find it difficult to work with Omisore.





Our attention has been drawn to a fake news currently trending alleging that the Adeleke family has rejected possibility of working with Senator Iyiola Omisore. It is a concorted lie by rejected APC and their satelite politicians.





Senator Ademola Adeleke has openly expressed his willingness for cooperation and partnership with all progressive political forces to consolidate on the victory of last Saturday.





The Governor Elect had actually spoke with many political leaders and candidates in the last poll. It was therefore false to allege opposition to the involvement of Senator Iyiola Omisore in the push for victory tommorow.





We repeat categorically that neither the Governor-Elect nor Mrs Dupe Adeleke-Sani ever told Senate President Bukola Saraki of Adeleke’s opposition to Senator Omisore.





If anything, the family was full of praise for Dr Saraki, Senator Omisore, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti and other leaders who have rallied round Senator Adeleke to reclaim the stolen mandate.





We call on the public and affected political leaders to ignore the report. All hands are on deck for victory and no amount of fake news will stop Osun people from compleing the liberation and redemption movement.





Olawale Rasheed ,

Director, Media and Publicity.

Ademola Adeleke Campaign Organisation.

