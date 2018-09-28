Osun Election Is Buhari's Template For 2019 General Elections' Rigging - Secondus

Published:

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), of rigging the Osun re-run election.





In a statement by his spokesman, Ike Abonyi, the opposition chairman said that the Osun election is a clear picture of what will happen during the 2019 general elections.





He linked the conduct of the Osun elections to that of the Ekiti governorship election, thereby accusing the APC of underserved victory.





The PDP leader warned security agencies to bear in mind that their allegiance and oath of office is to Nigeria and her citizens, not to any individual or ruling party.





He drew the attention of leaders of both INEC and security agencies to the fact that history has never been kind with anybody or group who wittingly or unwittingly thwart the will of the people.





Secondus said that the PDP will not relent until it’s stolen mandates in Ekiti and Osun states are retrieved from the undeserving holders.

