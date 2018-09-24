Osun Election Beginning Of APC, Tinubu’s Funeral – Fani-Kayode

Published:

Former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has stated that the Osun State governorship election was the beginning of the funeral rites of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.





In a post on Twitter, the former minister also stated that the political reign of Governor Rauf Aregbesola will be defeated entirely.





Fani-Kayode wrote: “The result of the Osun State election is the beginning of the political funeral rites of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Rauf Aregbesola and the APC.





“The final burial will be on Thursday 27th September 2018 when the @OfficialPDPNig’s Demola Adeleke reclaims his stolen mandate.”

Share This