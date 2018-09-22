Osun Decides: CKN News Election Monitoring Room/Live Reports - 22nd September 2018

Published:

CKN News shall be bringing to you live reports across Osun as the electorates troop out today September 22 to decide a new leader, who will be taking over from Governor Rauf Aregbesola.





This thread is also open to everybody in Osun State who is participating in one way or another during the election. Voters, observers, officials are encouraged to use the comment form below to report activities at the various polling unit and collation centres.





You can send us images/videos via Whatsapp +234 803 721 7013 or e-mail them to cknnigeria@gmail.com.





We would appreciate if you leave behind your contact (preferably GSM no.) for verification of facts.













Live reports from Osun state:



8:32am: At Ward 4 in Osogbo local government area, there’s a large turnout of voters and electoral personnel are present and setting up voting materials.



8:30am: As at 7:20, electorates, including many women, had already gathered at Ota Efun area, waiting for INEC officials to begin the voting process.



8:10am: Reports from Ife Central say INEC officials are taking out the posters of candidates at a polling unit in ward 1. There’s a high turnout of voters, and policemen are on ground.



8:02am: Accreditation and voting commenced exactly at 8:00am at polling unit 004 in Osogbo.







8:00am: In the Oriade local government area, security agents have arrived at the Ipetu Ijesa Ward 10 and INEC officials are seen getting set to begin the voting process.



7:52am: These electorates mean business as they arrived the Ward 8, unit 9 Ife East very early to check their names.





7:30am: INEC officials have arrived at Ward 4 Unit 13, Fagbewesa Street Osogbo, the Osun state capital





7:00am: Below are facts on 2018 Osun Election:





1,687,492 registered voters





48 governorship candidates





1,246,915 PVC distributed





3010 polling units





332 registration areas





30 local governments





4,700 card readers





Over 40 local and international observers





As we await the commencement of the polls, let’s recap some stories in the buildup to the election.





Good morning and welcome to our situation room.

Share This