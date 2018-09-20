Osinbajo Visits Delta, Anambra Over Flood Disaster

Published:





Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday arrived in Asaba, the Delta State capital, to assess the level of damage caused by the flooding in Delta and Anambra States’ communities.





Osinbajo, who arrived the Asaba International Airport at 12:18pm was received by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, his Deputy, Kingsley Otuaro, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori, and members of the State Executive Council.





The Vice President was accompanied by the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige and other aides. He then proceeded to Anambra State with Governor Okowa and Ngige to inspect some flood-impacted communities.





Osinbajo also visited some flood-ravaged communities in Delta and Internally Displaced Persons’ camps upon his return from Anambra. Over six local government areas in the state are currently submerged with thousands of residents being rendered homeless.





About six IDP camps had so far been established by the state government for the victims across the affected local government areas in the state.

