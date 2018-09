Published:

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has denied the report making the rounds that he has endorsed any of the contending candidates in the Lagos APC gubernatorial primaries.According to Osinbajo the clarification has become necessary because of the pictures being circulated by the camp of one of the candidates Jide Sanwo Olu that he was endorsed by the Vice President .The Vice President said he was coming out of a meeting when the candidate came to say hello with him and requested for a photograph which he obliged .He said at no time was the issue of endorsement arise.