Oshiomhole Has Psychological Problem - Former President Jonathan

Published:





Immediate past Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan, has insinuated that National Chairman of the ruling APC, Adams Oshiomhole, has psychological problem. Jonathan was reacting to Oshiomhole’s remark that he (Jonathan) started vote-buying in Nigeria.





Oshiomhole, a former governor of Edo state, had alleged during an interview on Channels TV programme, Roadmap 2019, that Jonathan introduced electoral malpractice in the country.





Reacting through his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze, the former Nigerian leader said Oshiomhole’s claim may be connected with the pressure he was going through as head of the ruling party.





"We really do not know the real reason for this misleading falsehood, at this point in time. However, we can only guess that Mr Oshiomhole who is currently operating under tremendous stress in the bid to steady the already floundering ship of his administration as the new leader of his party, may have got himself entangled in a voyage of tactless desperation,” Eze said in a statement.





"His recent flip-flops where he praised Governor Samuel Ortom and Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso one day only to denounce them the very next day, is enough evidence of his fragile psychological state.





"Not only is he content on squabbling with members of the opposition, we note the self-destructive tendencies of Oshiomhole who is locked in a feud with members of his own party including the minister of labour, Chris Ngige, and a host of APC Governors. It appears that Mr Oshiomhole’s psychological strain may have reached boiling point.”





And as regards the vote-buying controversy, he said: "On the vexatious issue of ‘vote-buying’, which has unfortunately found its way into our election lexicon, this is what we know: It is obvious that the shameful development in our democratic experience became very glaring during the 2016 gubernatorial elections in Edo State; an exercise that took place more than one year after President Jonathan had left office.





"It is therefore disingenuous for any politician or group to link the former President with the anomaly, no matter how they want to stretch the now-failing blame game.”

Share This