Oshiomhole Charges Governors To Allow Others Go To Senate

National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Adam Oshiomhole, has urged state governors aspiring to go to senate after office next year to give room for others by emulating a chieftain of the party, Bola Tinubu, who has dedicated his life to giving opportunity to others to excel in politics.Oshiomhole, speaking at the 27th town hall meeting of the Lagos Central senatorial district organised by Oluremi Tinubu, held at City Hall, Lagos, said, “It is now in vogue that many governors are leaving offices to run to the senate.”Oshiomhole noting that the issue of constituency project has been subject to debate across the country with many believing that constituency funds are to be siphoned to private pockets and once they collect the money, they pocket it and cannot explain what they have done with it to their people.Before the launching of the compendium of service by Tinubu, Senate Majority Leader, Ahmad Lawan, said she has made the town hall meetings an avenue to empathise with her constituents, through empowerment initiatives, scholarships to indigent school children and even investment in projects that can improve the physical well being of communities.He said the book should be a reference document for parliamentarians at all levels.