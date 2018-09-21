Orji Kalu Can’t Secure South East For APC - Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer

Published:





Ifeanyi Ejiofor, a lawyer to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, has said Orji Uzor Kalu can’t secure the South East for the All Progressives Congress (APC).





He stated this while reacting to a statement credited to Kalu, a former Abia state governor, that Kanu was safe in London.





In a statement, he accused the former governor of playing a role in the alleged abduction and disappearance of the IPOB leader.





The statement reads, “The emerging facts have exposed the conspiratorial/ignoble role played by Orji Uzor Kalu in the proven case of state-sponsored terrorism that took place in our client’s home on the 14th day of September 2017.





"The murderous invasion of our client’s home on the 14th day of September 2017, the genocidal massacre of over 50 defenseless/unarmed members of the Indigenous People of Biafra therein; the abduction/kidnapping of our client (Nnamdi Kanu) on this black day.





"The naked truth is that Orji Uzor Kalu has lost all political value and relevance in his region and cannot even win a House of Assembly seat today if presented for an election.





"APC government should take note of this dwindling profile, and of particular interest is the fact that Orji Uzor Kalu is living in his past glory and cannot secure a single vote for them in the South-East states come 2019.”

