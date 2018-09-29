Only 2Face Idibia Deserves To Be Called A Legend - Timaya

Published:

Nigerian musician Timaya says the Nigerian artiste who qualifies to call himself a legend in is Innocent Idibia, professionally known as 2Face and now 2Baba.





Timaya said this during a recent radio interview in Lagos.





He said, “In this part of the world, many artistes when they get to 10 years, they start shouting ‘I’m a legend’, ‘legendary’. To me, in this industry, the only person that can call himself a legend is 2Face. The others shouldn’t. Even if people call me a legend, I don’t like to be seen like that.”





The dancehall star maintained that he was still the king of commercial music, saying, “the crown never leaves. I am Timaya anytime any day, 13 years is not three years. People don’t understand that making a hit song doesn’t mean you are a star.





“Stars always shine, some people can make a hit song and you will never hear of them again. There’s no year I’ve never dropped a hit song.





“I don’t want to be number one. I just want to be a musician. A lot of people have come and gone but I’m still here,” he said.

