One Killed ,Several People Injured As Soldiers, Shiites Clash In Yobe

A bloody face-off between soldiers and members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) in Yobe state has left one person reportedly dead and three others injured.





The clash took place in Potiskum area of the northeast state on Friday.





According to reports, the fracas began shortly after members of the IMN rounded off their Ashura procession with prayers around 8:30am near Central Hotel in Potiskum.





Commissioner for police in the state, Abdulmaliki Sunmonu, said that the military men responded after the IMN members attempted to seize one of the security operatives’ rifle.





“I will update you as soon as I get full details on the clash,” he told newsmen.





But a member of the IMN group El-Tafseer told reporters that the police chief did not give the true reflection of what happened.





He claimed that they were attacked by the soldiers minutes after the Ashura procession had closed.





He said, “We just sighted the soldiers armed with guns and sticks approaching us. They started beating and harassing us to disperse.





“We began to run when they fired gunshots indiscriminately. Three people were injured and a teenager, not our member, was hit by a stray bullet in the head.





“He died in the hospital.





“They also arrested Malam Gambo Abbas and detained him.”

