Omisore Gives Conditions To Support PDP Ahead Of Osun Re-run

Senator Iyiola Omisore, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the Osun election, has said he would be willing to support any political party that would implement his agenda of good governance, payment of workers’ salaries and pensioners allowances.





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on Sunday declared the election inconclusive, rescheduling the rerun election for Thursday, September 27th.





Speaking during the visit of Senate President Bukola Saraki to his home in Ile-Ife, on Monday, Omisore added that he was always after a people-centered government.





Omisore said, “I have given my programmes to both the APC and the PDP. My programme is like this; payment of salaries and pensions. Good governance is what is important to me.





“Anyone among the two that will do that will get my support. I am passionate about Osun State and my interest is the welfare of the people of this state. I have told those sent to me. At the appropriate time, we will tell you where we are going.”





Meanwhile, Saraki, who is also a PDP presidential aspirant, told journalists after his meeting with Omisore that he (Omisore) had agreed in principle to support the PDP in the rerun of the election on Thursday.





He said, “We had a fruitful discussion with Senator Omisore. He used to be with us. And we believe he is helping us now. I am optimistic of a good outing for PDP. After meeting with him, I am more optimistic now that with his support, the PDP will win. We are confident of a good outing. I am more confident now.”





“I was hard on INEC because it declared Osun poll inconclusive after doing a good job. The issue of vote-buying was at the front burner, but that was reduced to the bearers minimum as against what we witnessed during Ekiti poll.





“At the end of the day, the poll was again declared inclusive. That like takes away all commendations that should have gone the way of INEC.”





Saraki, however, expressed optimism that the Peoples Democratic Party will win the election and Senator Ademola Adeleke declared winner of the election.

