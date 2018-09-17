Omisore Asks Buhari To Arrest, Prosecute Bola Ige’s Killers

Published:

Senator Iyiola Omisore, the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the Osun State election, has urged the Federal Government to arrest and prosecute killers of former Attorney General of the Federation, Bola Ige.





Ige was killed by unknown gunmen at his residence in Bodija Estate in Ibadan on December 23, 2001.





When Omisore was asked about who killed Ige by the anchor at the debate organised by Channels Television, he said the question had become a political strategy usually used against him every election year.





Omisore said, “Iyiola Omisore and other people went through serious court trial for two and a half years and were discharged and acquitted. We took the Oyo State Government to court and we were awarded N2bn damages; they appealed the judgment and the case is at the Court of Appeal now.





“I pray that the Federal Government will search for the killer of Bola Ige, Funso Williams, A.K. Dikibo and Marshal Harry. This question of who killed Bola Ige comes up every four years during the election and after the election, it will die down.”





He also criticised those advocating zoning, saying zoning would prevent the best person from ruling the state which he said needed a competent and experienced leader at this time.

