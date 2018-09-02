Okey Bakassi And Wife Celebrate 17th Year Wedding Anniversary

Published:

Comedian, Okey Bakassi and his wife, Zizi, are celebrating their 17th wedding anniversary today September 1st. In a post shared on his IG page, Okey revealed that they have been friends for 30 years. Read what he wrote below;





''He that finds a good wife...that's a friend, finds a good thing and receives favour...double portion. My darling Zizi, from the day we 1st met in my 2nd year in the University, my heart knew you were the Special One.









Today, we've been friends for 30yrs and married for 17yrs. I guess they now know why our friendship is Unique. Thanks for letting me hold your hands on this journey of love that has taken us through different emotional bus stops.





It has not been perfect but we're perfectly fine in God's love. As we progress, be assured that I'll give everything to be with you till we gain our wings like our fathers in Heaven. I love you so much, my Wife...my friend ??. #happyweddinganniversary

