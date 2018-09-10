Ohanaeze Expresses Disappointment In Buhari's Government

Published:

The apex socio-political body of the Igbo, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has expressed disappointment in the Federal Government’s failed promise to revive coal production in Enugu.





President Muhammadu Buhari had during his campaign in 2015 promised to revamp the moribund coal industry, which had been abandoned for several years.





Buhari had promised that the abundant coal deposits in Enugu would be harnessed to grow the Nigerian economy, and also generate employment opportunities for youths in the South-East and other parts of the country.





However, about three years after Buhari assumed office, the Enugu coal mines have remained moribund.





The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chuks Ibegbu, on Sunday said that the government’s failure to revive coal production in Enugu was disappointing.





“We are very much disappointed that the Buhari-led Federal Government has not been able to fulfil the promise to revive the coal industry in Enugu,” he said.





“It is very unfortunate that the coal mines seem to have been forgotten.





“But we will continue to remind the Federal Government of the urgent need to revamp the coal industry in Enugu, and in so doing, also revive the Oji River Power Station.”





