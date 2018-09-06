Ogun Gubernatorial Race:House Of Reps Member Akinlade Picked As Amosun's Successor

Published:

The whizkid and Muslim who Ogun State Governor Senator Ibikunle Amosun recently hinted he would accompany to the 2019 Eid prayer as an ex – Governor might have finally emerged.He is Honourable Abdulkabir Adekunle Akinlade, a serving member of the House of Representatives who represents Egbado South and Ipokia Federal Constituency of Ogun State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).Akinlade(49) was adopted as the consensus candidate of the APC by the Ogun West Elders very early on Thursday morning, after hours – long meeting in Ayetoro, Yewa North Local Government Area of the state, to pick the zone’s governorship candidate for the 2019 election.Almost a dozen of aspirants from Ogun West were desirous of succeeding Amosun on the platform of APC and they included Speaker Suraj Adekunbi, Governor Ibikunle Amosun’s Chief of staff, Tolu Odebiyi, the Commissioner for Forestry, Kola Lawal, Chairman, Local Government Service Commission, Rotimi Rahmon, Hon. Abiodun Isiaq Akinlade, Hon. Abdulkabir Akinlade and Abayomi Hunye.The long list of aspirants was trimmed to the duo of Tolu Odebiyi and Abdulkadir Akinlade who made the final list.It was gathered that Governor Ibikunle Amosun preferred Abdulkabir Adekunle Akinlade to Odebiyi and subtly ensured that the Ogun West elders picked him.Source :THE NATION