Obasanjo's Son Throws His Weight Behind Buhari's Second Term Bid

In a twist that has surprised so many people,one of the sons of former President Olusegun Obasanjo ,Abraham Olujonwo Obasanjo has thrown his weight behind the second term bid of President Muhammadu Buhari.





Olujonwo who made the declaration in a personally signed letter sent to CKN News and addressed to the Director of Media and Publicity Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organization Barr Festus Keyamo SAN,the young Obasanjo stated that President Buhari remains the best candidate in the forth coming Presidential election.





He pledged to throw his weight fully behind the President's bid and is ready to make himself available at any given time.





His father on several occasion has urged Buhari not to run for second term



This was his mail





Dear Sir/Ma,



My name is Olujonwo Obasanjo. I am a 35 year old man from Abeokuta, Ogun State. A citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I am humbly notifying the members of the media and press of my declaration and support for the re- election of our highly esteemed President Muhammadu Buhari. Please kindly find attached my Official statement.

Please accept my assurances of the highest regard,

Olujonwo Obasanjo













