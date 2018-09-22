Obasanjo Should Be Questioned Over $16bn Power Project..Oshiomhole Insists

Published:

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole has restated that President Muhammadu Buhari should question ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration over the $16bn on the power sector.





Oshiomhole said this in Abuja earlier in the week as he spoke with party supporters.





According to him, “As I was reflecting, I watched our President recently asking questions rhetorically, ‘you have spent $16bn on power under the PDP, to lay emphasis, he repeated, where is the power?’.





“Nigerians in their various homes, those who had power that day or generator, said, Mr. President, we don’t have. So, $16bn spent, the more dollars they spent, the more darkness the people suffered.





“Now the questions I had in my mind were: maybe because the President has not yet proceeded to now ask the follow-up questions that ‘since we don’t find the power, then, you must bring the $16bn that you spent.’ If he doesn’t do that, then the accusations of limited anti-corruption may begin to gain some currency.





“Our President needs to do the needful. After all, it is already on record what other presidents didn’t do, with regards to the issue of MKO Abiola, and the criminal manner by which the election was nullified, and people pretended that that was never an issue, the President showed courage.





“That same courage should not fail him, so that he can proceed to recover the $16bn and return it to the treasury from the man who superintended over the spending of that money.”

