Obasanjo And I Are Best Of Friends - Atiku Abubakar

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has cleared the air on his relationship with former president Olusegun Obasanjo, saying there is no serious issue of disagreement between them.





Atiku made the clarification on Thursday in Lokoja where he had an interactive session with journalists at the secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party, Lokoja.





He was in Kogi State to solicit support from delegates for his presidential ambition.





According to Atiku, there was never any serious disagreement between Obasanjo and him, adding that all grey areas of disagreement would be addressed after getting the nomination of his party, the PDP.





He alleged that the APC does not have the prerequisite knowledge of the way to go about handling the economy, stating that his main target if given the mandate would be to open up the economy to attract foreign investment, thereby creating jobs for youths.





He expressed confidence that Buhari would hand over if the party loses the next election.





“Even though I know that President Buhari is not a democrat, I believe he will hand over if he loses,” he said.





Atiku also expressed confidence that the National Assembly would include card reader in the electoral law.

