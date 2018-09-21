NYSC Programme For Davido May Be Extended Without 3-Months Pay

Published:





Information has revealed that according to NYSC Bye-Laws which bounds members from taking part in any political campaigns whatsoever, Davido might be penalized.





The bye-law which stipulates that any of its member which involves in partisan politics is liable to an extension of 3 months in his service, and may not get paid.





One of The Bye-Laws states that: “Any member who takes part in partisan politics is liable to extension of service for a period not less than three (3) months without pay.”





The NYSC Bye-laws of 1993 is the code guiding every corps member in the country.

