NUPENG Threatens Another Industrial Action

Nigeria may soon be thrown into another round of fuel scarcity as a result of threat by the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) to withdraw its services.





This became imperative in order to protest the mass sack and non-unionisation of its members in the employment of Sterling Energy Exploration Company (SEEPCO) and its drilling arm, British Oil and Gas Limited in Kwale, Warri area of Delta state.





Already, the union has put on notice to the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.





Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Chief of Army Staff, Inspector General of Police, and the Acting Director-General of Department of State Security and other relevant stakeholders in the oil and gas industry are taking measures to avert the impending crisis.





Comrade Williams Akporeha, President of the union, in a statement made available to newsmen, said his union would not hesitate to embark on strike if the stakeholders fail to nip the crisis in the bud.





"By this press release, we are placing all our members on red alert as they might be called upon at very short notice to withdraw their services nationwide in solidarity with their oppressed colleagues if this situation is not addressed immediately,” he added.





He said it was the union’s resolve to always work with all employers of workers in the oil and gas sector with the primary aim of entrenching and sustaining industrial peace and harmony in the overall interest of the country.





He maintained that the union would never hesitate to stand firm in protecting the interest of its members particularly when their rights are being violated.





He said workers of these drilling rigs had overtly indicated their willingness and readiness to join the union of their choice and NUPENG had responded appropriately to the request of these workers with several requests for union recognition from the management.





He, however, regretted that the management of Sterling Energy Exploration Company (SEEPCO) and its drilling arm, British Oil and Gas Limited had resulted to high handedness and violence through the use of military men and armed militias to forcefully evacuate over 2500 workers from the five drilling rigs.





"To avoid further escalation of this current unhealthy situation and considering the collateral damage it might cause the nation, NUPENG is earnestly asking all the aforementioned stakeholders to call the management of these companies to order and direct them to follow path of decency and best practices by granting the legitimate wishes of the workers to freely associate and be unionized without any further encumbrance or limitations,” he added.

