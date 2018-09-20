Northerners Not Afraid Of Restructuring - Makarfi Insists

Published:





A presidential aspirant on the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Ahmed Makarfi has dismissed claims that northerners do not want the Nigerian state to be restructuring.





The former interim chairman of the PDP said the issue had more to do with those promoting it from his zone, the North.





According to the former Kaduna state governor, it was important for Nigeria to discuss the way the country is restructured to promote fairness and equitable allocation of resources for the good of all.





He said: “It is not that northerners don’t want restructuring addressed, it is the issue of who in the north is talking about it.





There are people they (northerners) trust, and there are people they don’t trust. There are people they think can say anything to get power, and so it is important to northerners to listen to people they trust because when they do so, they will have no concerns.”

Share This